Madhya Pradesh: RT-PCR report must for flyers coming from Maharashtra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has issued guidelines making it mandatory for Maharashtra passengers to carry an RT-PCR negative report for Covid-19, conducted within 48 hours of departure.

The passengers who do not carry the report will be examined at the airport itself. The city airport management has informed district administration and health department about this so that examination facility can be started on the airport premises. It is expected that the new system will be put into place in two to three days.

The guidelines were issued following a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

According to the information, AAI has issued the new travel guidelines for the passengers coming to the major airports in the country on Saturday itself. The list of airports includes airports in Indore and Bhopal also.

Negative RT-PCR report was made mandatory for air passengers coming from Maharashtra in Indore and Bhopal as a precaution following resumption of flights after the second lockdown.

As second wave scare eased, the RT-PCR condition was put in the dustbin. But now surge in Covid-19 in Maharashtra has made AAI to make RT-PCR carrying condition mandatory once again.

If a passenger comes to Indore without the report, then he/she will have to undergo this test at the airport at his own expense and such passengers will have to remain home quarantined till the test report comes.

Along with this, health screening of passengers of all flights arriving at the airport has also been made mandatory once again. Earlier also this system was implemented at the airport. At that time, the contract was given to private labs.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:39 AM IST