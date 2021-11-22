Madhya Pradesh: Two persons died, one and half dozen others sustained injuries in road mishap in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two people of the same family died, around one and half dozen people sustained injuries in a road accident at Dongri bridge on Jhansi-Babina highway near Ballampur village on Sunday.

Those who died were identified as Dina Jha (65) and Kunta Devi (55), residents of Algi village.

According to the sources, the whole family along with relatives were returning home after the marriage of daughter, Pratiksha. The marriage function of Pratiksha was organised at King Garden, Babina. On the way back to their house, a dumper loaded with sand hit their tractor-trolley at Dongri bridge.

During this, Pratiksha’s grandfather Dina and Pratiksha’s aunt Kunta died on the spot. At the same, Pratiksha’s uncle Ramkisan wao was severely injured and was in critical condition. All the injured persons were admitted to the Jhansi Medical College.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:03 AM IST