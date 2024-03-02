Madhya Pradesh: 65-Year-Old Man Injured As Dispute Turns Violent In Silkua

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A heated dispute over temple repairs at Silkua in Kukshi took a violent turn as four people allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old Rameshwar Patidar, inflicting injuries and stirring religious sentiments. The altercation unfolded on Friday night, within the jurisdiction of Kukshi police station. The accused intercepted the victim on his way, questioning the temple's location near the Silkua pond. Demanding Rs 20,000 to withdraw their complaint regarding the temple, they resorted to threats and verbal abuse.

The situation escalated as one of the accused brandished a knife, injuring the complainant above the left eye and issuing death threats. They also criticised the religious practices associated with the site, exacerbating tensions.

Following the report filed by Patidar, Kukshi police registered a case against the accused- Sirajuddin, Farid Mansoori, Arif and Shabaz- under various sections of the IPC, including 341, 294, 323, 295, 153A, 386, 506 and others. The incident underscores the fragility of communal harmony and the need for swift legal action to address such conflicts. Authorities are urged to ensure justice and restore peace in the affected community.

Madhya Pradesh: 9 Held In Raid On Gambling Den

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, a police team conducted a raid on gambling tables operating in the forest near Girdiya Kho drain under Mandu police station limit in Dhar district. The raid resulted in the arrest of nine gamblers and seizure of Rs 1 lakh in cash.

Additionally, mobile phones and gambling paraphernalia totaling Rs 4,00,000 were confiscated. A case was registered against 14 accused (9 arrested and 5 absconding) under Section 13 of the Gambling Act.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ashok Chandele, Ravi Mewade, Abid Mughal, Shyam Hatila, Dilip Morya, Sadiq Patel, Dilip Baria, Kamal Verma, and Mohanlal Khandelwal. Gokul Girwal, Kamal Rawatiya, Mayank Singh, and Santosh Kashiram managed to escape.