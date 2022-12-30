Madhya Pradesh: 60 teams formed for timely completion of Binjalwada project

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled various developmental projects for Khargone district, including Navgrah temple corridor, new medical college and others on December 29.

To view the progress of developmental works, Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma held a review meeting with district officials and concerned departmental officials through a virtual medium on Friday.

During the meeting, Sharma instructed executive engineers of the lift irrigation project to increase the pace of ongoing work on a priority basis and to ensure the completion of the project within the time-limit and instructed collector Kumar for timely review work as part of the time-limit meeting.

Collector while giving information about Binjalwada Irrigation scheme work, said that for land that will come under the project, the farmer or landowner will get compensation till January 20.

Meanwhile, Sharma gave instructions to form 60 teams in order to ensure the completion of the irrigation project within the time limit. Apart from that, Navagraha temple corridor work was also reviewed. Executive engineer of Balakwara Micro Lift Irrigation project said that 2,200 hectares will be covered during its first phase.

While reviewing the Bistan lift irrigation project works, EE said around 15-hectare land has been covered till now whereas fleshing work will be completed by January 15. CMO Priyanka Patel said that the tender has been floated for the selection of architects for the construction of Navgrah temple corridor.

During the meeting, Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA)superintending engineer Ajnar, Bhikangaon SDM Milind Dhoke, Kasrawad SDM Agrim Kumar among others were present.