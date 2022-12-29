Madhya Pradesh: 15 quintal tobacco seized in raid on illegal manufacturing unit in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has intensified its drive against illegal sale of gutkha and tobacco products across the district. As a part of the drive, an illegal unit manufacturing tobacco products was raided by a joint team of local administration, revenue and Food department at Nimar East West Poles Pvt Ltd Factory located in Saikhedi village on Monday.

As per details, a joint team of local administration (tehsildar Nidhi Verma), Revenue and Food Department led by Bhikangaon SDM Milind Dhonke raided the unit. Their stock was checked and banned tobacco (Ajay Brand Tobacco) in a huge quantity (approx 14.81 quintals) was recovered.

Apart from this, 35 sacks of loose tobacco, 85 kilograms of limestone (chuna) and machines used for making and packing the products (moulds and equipment) were recovered. Govind Tirole, an employee of company, who was present at the spot was asked to produce relevant documents for running the tobacco unit, but he failed to do so. Acting promptly, the tehsildar made a Panchanama on the spot. Then SDM Dhonke asked Tirole to produce relevant documents for running the tobacco unit till Wednesday.

Dhonke said that the raid was conducted acting on several complaints against the unit. The locals claimed that the industry remains closed all the time and outsiders are not allowed entry into the factory.