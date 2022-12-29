Madhya Pradesh: Tribunal rules in favour of 9 complainants, victims will get the claim in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): To do justice to April 10 riots and arson victims in Khargone and to compensate them for their loss in the arson, the state government has formed a tribunal.

The order of the tribunal's decision on the claim of loss is going on. On Tuesday, the tribunal had given its verdict in 14 cases and out of these, the claim applications of five complainants were rejected, while the tribunal ruled in favour of nine complainants.

According to information, these five people could not prove who had harmed them. At the same time, nine complainants will get compensation for the damage caused under the Madhya Pradesh Prevention and Recovery of Damage to Public Property Act.

On the other hand, the tribunal has ordered a compensation of Rs 2 lakh on 13 non-applicants in the case of stone pelting at Sheetla Mata temple.

The tribunal said in its order that in the compensation amount, an amount of Rs 10k has also been included as litigation expenses including mental and physical distress caused to the aggrieved party.

The amount will have to be deposited with the Claims Commissioner within 15 days from the pronouncement of the award. After this, six per cent annual interest will also have to be paid.

In case of non-deposit of the amount, the property of the accused will be attached. In case the amount is not deposited within 15 days, the commissioner making the claim will inform the collector by writing a letter. The collector will recover the compensation amount, similar to the recovery of land revenue through the tehsildar. If necessary, the immovable property of the accused can be attached and auctioned. Notably, the tribunal accepted 34 applications. Of these, six decisions came on October 14. Apart from this, three applicants had withdrawn their applications. 11 decisions are yet to come.

