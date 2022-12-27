Madhya Pradesh: Mock drills conducted across Khargone to check readiness

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In light of the increased caution over the corona virus globally, mock drill was done simultaneously in all oxygen plants of Khargone district. According to CMHO Dr DS Chouhan, following the state government order about mock drills of pressure swing adsorption (air separation units) PSA plants including checking the purity of oxygen gas within the prescribed time limit. These mock drills were conducted in Kasrawad, Maheshwar, Barwah, Sanawad, and Khargone. Instructions were passed to immediately inform the service engineer in case any type of problem was seen in these plants. Also, leakage in the pipeline and manifold along with oxygen flow in the oxygen-supportive beds for patients was checked The mock drills are intended to check the level of preparedness of hospitals, in terms of equipment, procedure and manpower. Covid care centres have been set up at 11 health centres under the Covid protocol in Khargone district. In which there are a total 358 beds with oxygen support, 48 ICUs and 14 high dependency unit (HDU) beds.

PSA plants set up across district

Oxygen plants of 1000 litre and 250 litres per minute capacity were set up in Khargone hospitals after the lockdown triggered by Covid 19 pandemic with money from the PM Care fund and MLA donation.

In Barwah oxygen plants with 500 and 200 litres per minute capacity, and two oxygen plants with 200 litres capacity each in Sanwad, Kasrawad and Maheshwar were established. Liquid oxygen plants of capacity 6KL and 652 D type, 416 B type oxygen concentrators are also available in Khargone district hospital.