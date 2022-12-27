Indore: Workout in Winter to get calorie-burning fat

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Quoting the importance of staying fit and warm during winters, Fit India Ambassador Aarti Maheshwari led a special Zumba session with Aerobics club members in Residency Garden on Tuesday. "In colder temperatures your heart doesn't have to work as hard, you sweat less, and expend less energy, all of which means you can exercise more efficiently," Maheshwari said. She added that studies also have shown that exercising in cold weather can transform white fat, specifically belly and thigh fat, into calorie-burning brown fat.



Maheshwari heading World of Fitness in her session said, “Zumba is a dance workout that helps increase the production of the feel-good hormone serotonin in the body, and this keeps your body stress-free and healthy.” She added that Zumba workout boosts the level of oxygen in the body, which helps you feel more energetic. “It has a wide range of physical and mental benefits including improved condition of your heart and lungs; increased muscular strength; endurance and motor fitness; increased aerobic fitness,” Maheshwari said.