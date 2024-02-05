Madhya Pradesh: ₹54 Crore Illegal Construction Cleared Near Suwasra's New Bus Stand |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur administration swiftly acted against illegal construction worth Rs 54 Crore near Suwasra's new bus stand on Monday. Led by Sitamau SDM Shivani Garg and supported by officials like tehsildar Mohit Seenam and Suwasra TI RamundaKatara, the administration initiated the demolition process.

The targeted land, measuring approximately one hectare had become the site of an illegal commercial complex construction last year, prompting complaints to authorities. Despite warnings and notices, encroachers persisted, leading to the forceful intervention by the administration.

Decades ago, the land was allocated for housing for the underprivileged but remained vacant due to non-construction. However, the encroachment aimed to exploit its commercial potential, attracting the attention of the land mafia.

The successful eviction, estimated to be worth Rs 53.81 crore, highlights the administration's commitment to reclaiming public property from illegal occupiers. This decisive action underscores the resolve to uphold land regulations and protect valuable government assets for the community's welfare.

Madhya Pradesh: Teenager Dies While Jogging In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy collapsed and died while jogging in the playground of the local Arts and Science College in Ratlam. The teenager, Ashutosh Kumawat, from Manak Chowk, under Balaji Nagar police station area, was engaged in his morning run around 6 am on Monday when he suddenly fell to the ground.

Despite immediate efforts to assist him, he was swiftly taken to the district hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead. Later, his family was informed about his death. The exact cause of Ashutosh's death remains uncertain as his relatives opted against a post-mortem examination.

Speculation has arisen, with some suggesting the possibility of a heart attack, echoing similar cases across the country. The tragic loss of this young life has left the community in mourning, grappling with the sudden departure of a promising teenager.