Madhya Pradesh: 50-yr-old gets 20-yr RI for raping minor girl

Mandsaur: Court of an additional session judge class II (POCSO Act) Nisha Gupta sentenced a 50-year-old rape accused to 20-year rigorous imprisonment. The court pronounced him guilty under Section 376 (rape) and 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

Deputy director (prosecution) Bapusingh Thakur said that the mother of the girl alleged that the accused Kaluram Rodwey, a resident of Mandsaur district molested her daughter on April 10, 2019.

She said her husband, herself and their seven-year-old daughter lived in a rented room on a ground floor, while accused Kaluram lived on the first floor. In the evening at around 7 pm, her daughter went to the terrace to play. When she went there to look for her daughter she witnessed that the accused is molesting her. She rescued her daughter and brought her back to their place.

There the minor girl narrated the entire incident to her mother. Following this, the parents rushed with the girl to Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint against accused.

Based on victim’s medical report and her statement, the court sentenced Kaluram to 20-year rigorous imprisonment.