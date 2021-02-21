Madya Pradesh: Two minors booked by Mundi police for abducting, raping a 14-year-old girl

Mundi: Mundi police on Sunday booked two minors under Section 376(d) (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for raping a 14-year-old girl on the outskirt of their village.

Though the incident took place about eight days back, it came to fore on Saturday night when the victim narrated her ordeal to her paternal uncle, who subsequently lodged a complaint at the Mundi police against the two minors.

Sub-inspector BS Mandloi from Mundi police station informed that as soon as police came to know about the incident on Saturday, forensic science laboratory (FSL) officer Vikas Mujalde visited the crime spot as well as the village. Based on the victim’s statement, police nabbed one of the minors from the village involved in the crime, while Mundi police nabbed another from Indore on Sunday afternoon. Age of both the boys involved in the crime is between 16 and 17 years and they hail from the same village as of the victim.

Victim in her statement to Mundi police said that about eight days back when she went to graze her goat, the accused duo abducted her and outraged her modesty. Duo also threatened the victim.

The victim, who lost her mother about six years back, fearing social humiliation decided to stay silent after the incident. She began to stay nervous after the incident.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, she gathered courage and narrated her ordeal to his paternal uncle. Who subsequently rushed to Mundi police station and lodged their complaint against the duo.