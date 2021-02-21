Guna: Madhya Pradesh minister meets victimised tribal woman, offers financial aid, job

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh minister of panchayat and rural development Mahendra Singh Sisodia visited Dagadfala village on Saturday to meet Santoshi Varela (name changed) a tribal woman who was tortured by in-laws on the pretext of following an old custom. The minister provided financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the woman and assured her a job.

Her in-laws had forced her to carry a man on her shoulders for three kilometres as punishment. The incident occurred in Banskhedi village panchayat in Bamori assembly constituency recently.

Minister Sisodia called upon members of tribal community present there to end social evils wherein women are tortured, harassed in the name of customs. He said that a meeting of prominent people of tribal community should be convened at the earliest to take pledge to ban such practices. “The evil practices can end only through public awareness,” he added.

While targeting those who try to take advantage of such incidents politically, he said such issues are not subject of politics. “We have to be sensitive towards such issues,” Sidsodia remarked.

BJP leader Mahendra Kirar, mandal president Mohan Varela, Veer Bahadur Singh Yadav , Guna district collector, SP and administrative officials were present on the occasion.