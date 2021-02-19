GUNA: BJP leaders have time to enjoy cricket, cheerleaders’ dance but no time to meet victimised tribal woman, says Digvijaya’s brother Laxman Singh

Guna: Congress leader and Chhachoda MLA Laxman Singh called an act of BJP leaders shameful while stating that they had time to organise cricket match but no time to visit tribal woman who was subjected to grave torture by her in-laws.

“This is shameful. Such an incident took place in minister’s assembly constituency but he doesn’t have time to meet the victim,” he told mediapersons here on Thursday after meeting the woman and her father in Dagadfala village.

Singh said BJP leaders conducted cricket tournaments in Guna and also enjoyed the dance of cheerleaders but had no time to meet the victim or her family. “This is shameful,” added Singh, younger brother of Laxman Singh.

The victim told MLA Singh that she was tortured by her in-laws but police didn’t take appropriate action. Singh assured victim's family that he would help them in all possible ways. Congress workers Mansingh Parsauda, Rishi Agrawal, OP Tripathi accompanied MLA.

After returning from Dagadfala, Singh lashed out at BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia in this connection. He also held Guna district administration responsible and demanded removal of collector. He said Congress will raise this issue before MP State Women's Commission.