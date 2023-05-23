Madhya Pradesh: 5 nabbed for robbery, jewellery recovered in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanpura police have arrested the five accused, including two history-sheeters who robbed Rs 1.3 lakh from two bike-borne men in Bhanpura town of Mandsaur district. Police have recovered stolen jewelley and cash from them.

Additional SP MahendraTarnekar while addressing a press conference said that complainant Pradhyuman Prajapati (23) of Lotkhedi village lodged a police complaint with Bhanpura police station. He said that he along with accomplice were returning from Jhalawar hospital on May 19 when five bike-borne miscreants intercepted them near Ledhi square and robbed precious jewellery, three mobile phones at knife point.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under Section 395 of the IPC. A special team was constituted following direction of SP Anurag Sajaniya. Acting on a tip off, the team arrested five accused near Osara-Banchhra Dera railway crossing.

They were identified as Gagan Lal Rathore (20), Sagar Tanwar (23),Shahid Hussain (20), Nitesh Rathore (23), Satish Sondhiya (23), all were residents of Ramganj Mandi including two history- sheeters Sagar and Shahid. Police have recovered stolen jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.3 lakh. Bhanpura police station-in-charge Manoj Kumar, Ramganj Mandi station in-charge Balveer Singh Yadav and other teams played a key role in the arrests.