Madhya Pradesh: 5 Gujarat BJP MLAs In Ratlam To Boost Up Election Preparations

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Five BJP MLAs from Gujarat reached here and will remain in the district’s five Assembly constituencies for the next seven days. During their stay, these MLAs will address BJP office-bearers and workers at various places and will also interact with the people.

As per information, Gujarat MLAs Ishwar Singh Parmar (MLA from Bardoli) will stay for seven days in Ratlam Assembly constituency while Chetanyasingh Zala (MLA from Padra) in Ratlam rural constituency, Arvind Rana (MLA from Surat East) in Sailana constituency, Keyur Rokadia (MLA from Varodara) in Jaora and Akshaya Patel (MLA from Karjan) in Alote Assembly constituency respectively.

According to District BJP General Secretary and programme in-charge Pradeep Upadhyay, in Ratlam city MLA Ishwar Singh Parmar addressed the Surajmal Mandal meeting of BJP and also met senior BJP leaders. He also felicitated two prominent sports persons - International player Prakash Mishra and Para Olympic medal winner Abdul.

Addressing Surajmal Mandal meeting, MLA Parmar said that in Gujarat BJP emerged victorious because of its strong booth level organisation and with the active role of Panna Pramukh. He said that in Ratlam city also booth office bearers and Panna Pramukh have to play very active role. He said that winning booth meant winning Assembly elections

In other Assembly constituencies of the district similar activities have been undertaken by the respective Gujarat MLAs.

