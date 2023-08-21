MP: Illegal Mining On Pasture Land Prevalent In Chitakhedi, Congress Accuses Finance Minister Of Supporting Mining Mafia In Region

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal sand mining on the pasture lands has been prevalent in Chitakhedi under Narayangarh region of Mandsaur.

On Sunday, illegal sand mining (on the pasture land) located near Badri Chitkhedi Road in Chitkhedi village under Narayangarh police station come to fore. As soon as information spread, locals in large numbers along with Congress leaders, workers reached spot.

Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia accused Finance Minister Jagdeesh Devda of supporting mining mafia in region. Police and local administration has been of no help as State government has been lending supporting the mining mafia and other illegal activities.

Malhargarh Block Congress president Anil Sharma said that BJP led State government has failed to deal with illegal mining activities in the region. They demanded to stop illegal mining from their pasture lands. The loss of pasture land for cattle, their major source of livelihood has had overall impact on the environment in the region.

On being informed, Sub-Divisional officer Vivek Sonkar, Mineral department officials, Kasba Patwari besides Police force of Narayangarh police station also rushed to the spot. They discussed the matter with locals and party leaders. SDM ensured no illegal mining activities would be allowed and work would be done as per the will of the villagers.

During which, Congress leader Shyamlal Jokchand, district general secretary Mukesh Nidar, city president Ramprasad Farkya, district secretary Kishanlal Chauhan, block vice president Pakanj Borana, leader Raghuveer Singh Richha, district secretary Babu Mansoori and other party workers were present.

