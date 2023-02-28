Madhya Pradesh: 43 couples tie knot amidst chaos, mismanagement in Namli

Namli (Madhya Pradesh): Mismanagement and chaos prevailed at the CM Kanyadaan event (mass marriage ceremony function) organised by municipal council, Namli village in Ratlam district on Tuesday, causing great inconvenience to brides and grooms and their family members.

Unprecedented chaos was seen due to mismanagement of basic amenities such as parking and food arrangement.

Pandits (who conduct pooja, prayers and other marriage rituals) were seen missing from Pandal No 16, 18 and 19 due to which Aganwadi workers were seen performing marriage rituals. Amid chaotic situation, as many as 43 couples tied the knot.

Since early morning, there was a ban on entry of vehicles into the town, due to which commuters had to face problems and had to walk till the venue. The absence of photos of councillors Chanda Narendra Sonawa of Ward No14 and Mamta Bunty Dabi (from ward no 5) from the panel on stage remained the main point of discussion.

Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana, civic body chief Anita Rajneesh Parihar, Pooja Nath Yogi, CMO Nasir Ali, SDM Trilok Chandra Gode, tehsildar Gopal Soni and public representatives also attended the mass marriage event.