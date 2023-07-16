Madhya Pradesh: 4-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Murder Attempt In Sardarpur | Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A local court in Sardarpur has sentenced a man to four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a case related to an attempt to murder another man in 2018.

According to additional government public prosecutor Sharad Kumar Purohit, a group of three accused stabbed Sachin while he was busy celebrating Rangpanchmi outside his home in Sardarpur on March 6, 2018.

As per sources, Sachin held an old rivalry with Arpit of Rajgarh. Hence, Arpit and his two companions Santosh alias Sonu and Pawan of Sardarpur rounded Sachin outside his home and began an unnecessary argument.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Parv Will Continue Till August 15 In Alirajpur

However, the argument was just an excuse to stab Sachin. While Sachin was trying to ward off the attacks, Arpit inserted a sharp knife in his abdomen which punctured Sachin's lungs.

His uncle Narayan, father Amritlal and brother Antim immediately took him to the hospital and then registered a case at Sardarpur Police Station. The case was investigated by the then station in-charge RC Avasya.

With all witnesses, the first additional session judge of Sardarpur, Niranjan Kumar Panchal announced four years of rigorous imprisonment to Arpit and imposed a fine of Rs 2k on him. Pawan was acquitted and Santosh is still on the run.