Madhya Pradesh: 4 peddlers held with 1.3 quintal ganja worth Rs 20 Lakh in Khargone

Khargone: Khargone police claimed to have arrested four peddlers and seized 1.3 quintal ganja worth Rs 20 lakh.

Addressing media persons, superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chouhan said the accused have been identified as Kalu Singh Barela, 30, Patiram Barela, 22, both resident of Tapa Faliya under Sendhwa rural police station limit, Suresh Barela, 22, a resident of Dokliya village in Barwani district and Asharam Barela, 27, a resident of Khaparkheda in Barwani district.

Bhagwanpura police station incharge Varun Tiwari received tip off about peddling activities in the area. So Tiwari and his team placed pickets between Kamod and Naya Bilwa Road. They found that six persons on three motorcycles who were heading towards Khargone got shocked on find the police barrier on their way. While two persons managed to flee from the spot leaving their motorcycle but four others were nabbed by police. During search, police found four white bags stuffed with ganja.

Police allege that they informed police about two others including Dalla Nayara, and Kalusingh, both residents of Dongliyapani in Barwani district. Search for them is underway.

The alleged accused has been booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act. Further probe is underway.