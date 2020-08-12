Madhya Pradesh: Since 1977, this man has shunned haircut for Ram Temple

Pipalrawan: In 1977, he was just 22 when he took a vow that he wouldn’t cut his hair until Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya. His dream has finally come true on August 5.

Meet ardent devotee of Lord Rama- Pawan Diwan Bagwan from the small Pipalrawan village in Dewas district.

Bagwan’s vow was fulfilled only after prime minister Narendra Modi performed Bhumi Pujan at the temple site in present of hundreds of sheers and it was witnessed by more than 130 crore country people on August 5.

To celebrate the day, Bagwan, his entire family, and the villagers glued around the television set to watch the foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya. Tears of joy rolled down the cheeks of Bagwan as watched the live telecast of the event.