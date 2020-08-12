Madhya Pradesh: Since 1977, this man has shunned haircut for Ram Temple

Pipalrawan: In 1977, he was just 22 when he took a vow that he wouldn’t cut his hair until Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya. His dream has finally come true on August 5.
Meet ardent devotee of Lord Rama- Pawan Diwan Bagwan from the small Pipalrawan village in Dewas district.
Bagwan’s vow was fulfilled only after prime minister Narendra Modi performed Bhumi Pujan at the temple site in present of hundreds of sheers and it was witnessed by more than 130 crore country people on August 5.
To celebrate the day, Bagwan, his entire family, and the villagers glued around the television set to watch the foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya. Tears of joy rolled down the cheeks of Bagwan as watched the live telecast of the event.
An elated Bagwan said that thousands of Lord Rama devotees and the Karsevak sacrificed their lives for the moment and now it’s a dream comes true for us.
Sharing how it all started, Bagwan said that about 43 years back in 1977 when he was 22 has decided to visit holy Ayodhya town. He along with two of his friends Nathudas Bairagi and Chunnilal Navgotri marched towards Ayodhya barefoot and reached Ayodhya after 50 days. After paying darshan there, the trio has decided not to cut hair till the grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya becomes a reality. In due course two of his friends Nathudas and Chunnilal died, but Bagwan remain steadfast on his vow.
On August 5, his long wait finally came to an end after the foundation stone for the temple was laid.
Bagwan even participated in the Karseva Yatra on the call given by VHP, RSS and BJP. Recalling how hundreds of Karsevak were gunned down, Bagwan said that then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered police to fire at kar sevaks heading towards Babri Masjid. Many kar sevaks were gunned down. But some of the marchers managed to reach atop Babri Masjid holding saffron flags.
He along with many VHP members of the district also visited Ayodhya as kar sevaks on December 6 1992, the day on which Babri Masjid was demolished.
In the course of time Bagwan also had to face a lot of criticism from people and even his close relatives but nothing could deter him.
About a few years back, Bagwan lost his parents and as per Hindu rituals, son had to shave his head after the cremation. But he decided not to break his pledge. I’d had to face criticism from my relatives, but despite the disapproval, I never thought of breaking my pledge. Today, my dream has come true though it was a long wait,” he said.
Bagwan’s family members said, “They are proud of his vow as he is an ardent Ram Bhakt and nothing could shake his faith in the Lord. We are happy that after 43 years his dream has come true.”
