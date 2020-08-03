India

Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan: Check out pictures of preparations which includes hundreds of earthen lamps and ladoos being made

By FPJ Web Desk

Photo Credit: ANI

Preparations, including a cleanliness drive and sanitisation, are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5, which will witness the attendance of several national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several areas in Ayodhya are being illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights. According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony on August 5.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

Here are some pictures of preparations of Ram temple bhumi pujan:

Devotees preparing of 5100 diya ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Photo Credit: ANI
Workers prepare sweets for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple on Aug 5, in Ayodhya
Photo Credit: PTI
Workers preparing laddoos for Prasadam ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple
Photo Credit: ANI
A worker preparing the design of the statues at the Ram temple site, in Ayodhya
Photo Credit: ANI
A view of the design of the statues at the Ram temple site, in Ayodhya
Photo Credit: ANI
Artisan gives a final touch to a sculpture of Lord Ram during preparations ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya
Photo Credit: PTI
A view of the proposed old model of the Ram Temple kept at Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya
Photo Credit: ANI
A view of the proposed old model of the Ram Temple kept at Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya
Photo Credit: ANI

