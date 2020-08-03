Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan: Check out pictures of preparations which includes hundreds of earthen lamps and ladoos being made

Preparations, including a cleanliness drive and sanitisation, are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5, which will witness the attendance of several national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several areas in Ayodhya are being illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights. According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony on August 5.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

Here are some pictures of preparations of Ram temple bhumi pujan: