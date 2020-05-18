Madhya Pradesh: 4 more corona patients discharged in Ratlam, recovery rate cent per cent

Ratlam woke up to dawn of Lockdown 4.0 with some positive news signals- three more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the Government Medical College (GMC) on Monday.

Only two Covid-19 patients are under treatment at GMC. Ratlam may soon acquire Green category status if no new case is reported.

Health bulletin released on Monday morning said that at the GMC situated Covid-19 laboratory reports of 42 samples were found negative hence there is no addition in the number of positive cases which stand now reduced at two patients only.

Official information said that out of about nine hundred samples tested so far only 28 samples were found positive and 26 of them have recovered and discharged. Recovery rate is going to be cent percent here at the GMC as 26 patients have been successfully recovered and discharged till today while remaining two patients are improving satisfactorily.

Survey work in the seven containment areas are continued and samples of the suspected if any is being sent immediately to the GMC Covid-19 laboratory for test and result.

LOCKDOWN 4.0 -Relaxation and restrictions

Additional District Magistrate Jamuna Bhide issued and order and extended the lockdown till May 31.

Relaxations and restriction of the Lockdown 3.0 shall continue but now shops will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 5 pm. Additionally restaurants have been allowed to commence home delivery and shops of footwear have also been allowed to open during allowed timings.

Tranpsort for migrant marchers

Meanwhile an official information said that vehicles have been deployed at all the six check-posts of the district for the workers who are moving on foot to their home destinations.

Information said that four wheelers deployed at the check-posts will first take workers at the base point from where arrangements will be made to take the workers to their home places. District Collector Ruchika Chauhan said that on finding workers moving on foot will be approached at the check-post and in vehicles they will be taken to the nearest base point for making further arrangements.