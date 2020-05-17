Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Samples from Mandsaur & Neemuch to be tested for Covid-19 in Ratlam

Covid-19 samples for test from Mandsaur and Neemuch districts will also be processed at the Government Medical College (GMC) laboratory in Ratlam shortly. Giving this information on Sunday, Dean GMC Dr Sanjay Dixit said that for augmenting speed of the test results GMC Covid-19 lab will also be equipped soon with RNA automatic extraction machine which will make test process much faster.

Dr Dixit informed that with the installation of automatic machine in one process 150-200 samples tests will be possible while at present the process is manual one and it takes longer time in finding results than the automatic machine. The order for the automatic machine has been placed and is expected to be received shortly.

Dean Dr Dixit informed that in the Covid-19 lab which is started recently a total of 175 samples have been processed so far. Out of these, 174 samples were negative and only one was found positive. 41 samples are in process and one sample has been rejected. He said that before the commencement of the Covid-19 lab here at GMC, samples were being sent to either Indore or Bhopal which took longer time to find results and now with covid-19 lab at GMC this time has considerably reduced resulting early shifting of negative persons and giving immediate attention towards positive one.

However, with the Automatic extraction machine this process will speedup and result in immediate action towards positive case by the district administration as well GMC.

Meanwhile, Health Bulletin issued on Sunday morning by District administration said that five covid-19 patients are under treatment in the GMC where their condition is stable and improving. 23 of 28 cases have been cured and discharged.

Seven areas continue to be under containment: Mochipura, Rehmat Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Siddhachalam Colony, Ganesh Nagar, Ambika Nagar and Sejawata.