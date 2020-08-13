Madhya Pradesh: 4 held with ecstasy drug worth Rs 65 Lakh in Mandsaur

Mandsaur: In a major breakthrough, Mandsaur police arrested four peddlers with 648 grams methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) worth Rs 65 lakh.
Those arrested includes Deepak alias Deepu alias Heman Jain, 32, of Akodada, Asif Khan, 32, of Lasudiya Ili, Afzal Ali, 29, of Mandsaur and Ghanshyam Patidar, 37, of Jawasiya.
Mandsaur SP Sidharth Choudhary said that following tip off police launched a vehicle checking drive near Bhavgarh Vivekanand School on Chupana Road and began search drive.
After sometime, police party saw a car moving towards Rajasthan. The cops later found banned substance in it.
Police arrested all four occupants of the car and booked them under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.
SP Choudhary said that it was probably the first time that such a huge amount of MDMA was recovered in the district. Officer added that MDMA commonly known as ecstasy or molly was a psychoactive drug primarily used for recreational purposes. The desired effects include altered sensations, increased energy, empathy, as well as pleasure. International market value of one kilogram of drug is Rs 1 crore, SP Choudhary added.
