Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki tests positive

In Madhya Pradesh, the infection of corona virus is spreading rapidly. The state has recorded 42, 618 corona cases so far. Many areas of the state have turned into Corona hotspots. Political personalities are also under the grip of the virus.

Recently, Rajya Sabha MP from BJP, Doctor Sumer Singh Solanki has tested positive for Covid 19. On Thursday, reports of 16 new infections have come out in Barwani district, which includes the name of BJP MP.

After not feeling well for a few days, the MP had undergone the corona test, in which he found positive. Now, he has been quarntined.