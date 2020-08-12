Madhya Pradesh: BJYM vice president makes objectionable remark on Rahat Indori

People from across the world paid tribute to Urdu poet Rahat Indori after his death from covid-19 on Tuesday. Yet, a few right-wingers have begun to write critical comments against the late poet.

Vice president of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Anshul Tiwari, has made some objectionable comments on social media against the poet.

Tiwari has written: “Masjidein qubool thee, bas mandir khatak gaye, Bhoomi Pujan se ahaat Rahat satak gaye (Mosques were acceptable; but temples were intolerable; hurt by Bhoomi Pujan; Rahat passed away).”

Tiwari’s comments went viral on social media. Tiwari is one of the main contenders for the post of president of the state BJYM unit.