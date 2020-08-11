Indore: It's hard to believe that you are no more, says Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta on Rahat Indori's demise

Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta, remembering the moment when she shared the stage with noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori, went nostalgic counting those days. Going down the memory lane, she said "Have shared the stage with Rahat Indori during some Award Ceremonies at Indore Ratan Awards in Abhay Prashal and another time with Padam Shri Bekal Utsahi and some times in Press Club. He was such a natural and affectionate person, he did not expect people respecting him but he was so humble in his way of greeting with his typical Shayraana andaaz. Whenever I read him and heard onTV Radio stage there has been an element of Death wishes like John Keats and Punjabi poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi. He often talked about Writing on his coffin (janaza) about love for humanity, love for Indore, love for Hindustaan. Long live Rahat Indori. I always called him Rahat Bhai. I cannot believe that Rahat Indori Bhai, yesterday you promised to keep sending messages about update of your health from the hospital and that people should not bother/burden your family by phone calls, and now everyone is writing shayari written by you. All of us are at a loss. Not just the people of Indore, the entire world is in grief. We know you will live in the hearts of millions of people who know you, who have read you, heard you. My deepest condolences to your family. I am sure you are already at peace. You will always be just a click away.

Renowned poet Rahat Indori died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was admitted to Aurobindo hospital, Madhya Pradesh. Indori had gone through the COVID-19 test after experiencing initial symptoms of the disease and was reported corona positive. In his last tweet, he had appealed to the people to pray for his health so that he wins over the disease.