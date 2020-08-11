Indore: Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori's last rites performed as per COVID norms

Rahat Indori breathed his last on Tuesday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Aurobindo hospital, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the COO of Shri Aurobindo Hospital Rajeev Singh, Indori was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. “He was shifted to Aurobindo from a private hospital and his condition was critical. He breathed his last between 4.15 pm to 4.30 pm,” Singh said.

As per Dr Mahak Bhandari, Aurobindo Hospital Indore, "He suffered a cardiac arrest at 1 pm. We did give him CPR. He revived but his BP could not be balanced."

However, chairman of SAIMS, Dr Vinod Bhandari told Free Press that Indori had various comorbidities including hypertension, diabetes, and heart ailments. He also had a heart attack.

The hospital staff informed his family members about his demise.

Indori had gone through the COVID test after experiencing initial symptoms of the disease. In his last tweet, he had appealed to the people to pray for his health so that he wins over the disease.