 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Houses Gutted, 20 Goats Dead In Fire In Badnawar
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Houses Gutted, 20 Goats Dead In Fire In Badnawar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Houses Gutted, 20 Goats Dead In Fire In Badnawar | Pixabay

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at 1.30 pm on Saturday in Nai Basti of Gajnod village under the Kanwan police station area, leading to the destruction of three houses and the tragic death of 20 goats. The fire, caused by a fault in the power line, resulted in an estimated loss of about Rs 2.5 lakh. The affected houses belonged to Bhagwan Singh, his father Amra Bheel, and his sons Dinesh and Mukesh. 

The goats were kept in these houses while the family members lived elsewhere.  At the time of the incident, only 15-year-old Jyoti, daughter of Dinesh, was present in the house. The rest of the family had gone to the fields to work as labourers. As soon as the fire was detected, villagers rushed to the scene and began efforts to extinguish the flames, using the water they could gather. 

The city council's fire brigade from Badnawar also arrived, but by then the villagers had largely controlled the fire. The fire spread quickly due to dry wood piled up in the shed in front of the house, reducing everything to ashes in no time. In a brave attempt to save the goats, Jyoti cut the ropes of two or three goats with a scythe, burning her hand in the process.

Unfortunately, she was unable to save the remaining goats. The fire also spread to the nearby house of tribal woman Madibai, burning wheat and other stored items. Halka Patwari Kaluram Sirvi later arrived at the scene to document the loss. The community is left in mourning and grappling with the significant financial loss from this tragic event.

