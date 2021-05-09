Madhya Pradesh: 398 test covid positive in one day in Ratlam, 2,875 cases in one week

Ratlam: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the Ratlam district as it logged a record 398 cases on Saturday.

From May 1 to May 8 a total of 2,875 people had tested positive for the corona across the district. The corona tally in the district has reached 16,159 since the outbreak of pandemic.

A total of 18% of the overall tally cases have been found in the district, first eight days of May month.

The experts here are concerned that a large number of villagers also figured in list of new cases which were repoerted in the official bulletin here on Saturday evening.

150 teams to carry out intensive survey

New District Collector Kumar Purushottam on Sunday reviewed the Corona situation in the district.