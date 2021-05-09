Madhya Pradesh: 398 test covid positive in one day in Ratlam, 2,875 cases in one week

Ratlam: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the Ratlam district as it logged a record 398 cases on Saturday.
From May 1 to May 8 a total of 2,875 people had tested positive for the corona across the district. The corona tally in the district has reached 16,159 since the outbreak of pandemic.
A total of 18% of the overall tally cases have been found in the district, first eight days of May month.
The experts here are concerned that a large number of villagers also figured in list of new cases which were repoerted in the official bulletin here on Saturday evening.
150 teams to carry out intensive survey
New District Collector Kumar Purushottam on Sunday reviewed the Corona situation in the district.
Purushottam directed to constitute 150 teams for carrying out intensive survey in the Ratlam city. The first phase of survey should be completed within 12 days period, he ordered. Survey teams will obtain information about the patients of cough and cold and would deliver medical kit and would spread awareness to ward off corona. He directed to dean government medical college Dr Jitendra Gupta not to refuse admission to any patient and if needed, additional arrangements should be made to accommodate them.
He directed that a rapid response team should be constituted in GMC which must ensure that patient waiting for admission get prompt treatment.
Purushottam directed that police should take out Flag March in the villages reporting high number of Covid cases. Through video conferencing, he directed the SDMs to launch intensive survey drive.
Officials of local administration and police officers were present.
