Bhopal: Workers of the electricity department declared corona warriors

BHOPAL: Staff members of the electricity department have been included in the corona warrior category. The order was issued by the energy minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar on Sunday.

"All employees of power department have been included in corona warrior category. The orders have been issued. They have been providing valuable services 24X7. They should continue with their good work and government will take care of them," said energy minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar.

After inclusion in the corona warrior category, employees from the electricity department will be eligible for compensation of Rs 50 lakh, in case of casualty while discharging their duty.

Power employees had been demanding this status for the past several weeks and later had warned of agitation as well. This includes all employees of the electricity department regular, contractual, and ad hoc.