Madhya Pradesh: 3,645 Avail Benefits At CM Mega Health Camp In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Free Mega Health Camp held at the Eklavya Adarsh Residential School in Umrali witnessed an overwhelming turnout of 3,645 people. The event was graced by state forest, environment and scheduled caste development minister Nagar Singh Chauhan and divisional commissioner Malsingh Bhaydia. During his address, Chauhan highlighted the need for similar health camps in Alirajpur and its neighbouring districts.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by residents who possess Ayushman cards but often travel to Gujarat for medical treatment instead of utilising facilities in Indore. He suggested appointing a coordination officer in Indore to assist with information related to the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and better coordination between patients and hospitals.

The divisional commissioner affirmed the commitment to organising such health camps in every district in the division. He underscored the importance of ensuring that every resident gets benefits of improved health services. The programme saw presence of key figures such as district panchayat president Anita Chauhan, MP representative Vishal Rawat and others. Collector Abhay Arvind Bedekar extended a warm welcome and provided insights into the camp's objectives.