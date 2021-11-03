e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:58 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 36 kids who lost their parents to Covid availing of CM scheme

Under the Chief Minister Covid-19 scheme, such children are being given Rs 5,000 pension to help the children financially and food security is also provided.
FP News Service
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The children who lost their parents or guardians during corona epidemic, such children are being looked after by the government.

Women and Child Development district programme officer said that, "As per the instructions of Chief Minister, children who lost their parents due corona should not consider themselves lonely or neglected on the occasion of Diwali”.

On this festive occasion sweets, crackers and gifts were distributed among children by the department.

There are 36 such children in the district who are currently being provided benefits under this scheme.

Under this scheme, children who have lost their parents, legal guardian between March 2021 and June 30, 2021, are eligible for this scheme.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:58 PM IST
