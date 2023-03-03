Madhya Pradesh: 36 arrested for attacking forest personnel, vandalising office & rescuing encroachers in Burhanpur

Representational Picture

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested 36 accused who vandalised the Renuka Depot office of the Forest Department and assaulted forest personnel to rescue four persons accused of encroaching forest land. These include 21 men and 15 women. Lalbagh police station presented them in court on Friday.

On Thursday evening, about 40 people from Baldi, Khamla, Thathar and Gorkheda villages reached Renuka Depot in a pickup vehicle. They broke tables, chairs, computers and others in the computer room of the depot.

Women forest personnel were also subjected to indecency and assault. While returning the accused also rescued four of their companions who had been arrested by the Forest Department on charges of encroachment.

DFO Anupam Sharma, SP Rahul Lodha and other police officers reached the depot after getting information about the incident. The SP immediately constituted a team to arrest the accused. Ganpati police station, Nimbola and Nepanagar police station force surrounded the miscreants' place from three sides near Thathar Baldi village and arrested them at night.

Nine sections have been imposed against the accused. SP Rahul Lodha has said that the encroachers will now be dealt with strictly. Patel Remla Hadu of Nawda is also included in the arrested accused. The police have recovered a diary from him. In this, the issue of money transactions with forest encroachers has come to the fore which will be investigated by the police. The accused arrested by the police includes Amar Singh Barela, Ramdas Barela, Kalu Gendia, Monglia, Remla Radwa, Nandla Barela, Bhaya Singh, Remla Hadu, Sanjay Remla and others.