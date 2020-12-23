Madhya Pradesh: 33 recent UK returnees asked to be in home isolation in Indore

Indore: Amid growing concerns over the detection of a new coronavirus strain in the UK, the Madhya Pradesh health department has asked 33 people who returned to Indore from that country in the last 15 days to remain in home isolation, an official said on Wednesday.

Indore district nodal officer for Covid-19 prevention, Amit Malakar said that health of these passengers was being closely monitored. The list of these passengers was received from the state government, he said.

"These 33 people had returned from the UK in the last fortnight. They have been told to keep themselves isolated in their homes for 15 days after their arrival in Indore," he said.

Malakar said, as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), samples of these 33 people were being tested by RT-PCR method. Indore district was worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in Madhya Pradesh.