Pune: London returnee faces action for not following quarantine guidelines

A Pune resident who returned from London in May has been booked for not adhering to the quarantine guidelines.

As per a report published in Pune Mirror, the man came to India from London on May 16. However, despite having the knowledge about the guidelines he directly went to his house without informing authorities.

The accused was identified as Ashwinikumar Singh and he is a resident of Handewadi in Hadapsar.

The complaint against the man was lodged from the Handewadi Gram Panchayat for violating the institutional quarantine guidelines.

Loni Kalbhor Police booked the man under various sections of IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

As a protectionist measure against the COVID-19, for incoming international travelers, it is mandatory to follow institutional quarantine guidelines. As per rules, incoming international travelers have to be under institutional quarantine or quarantine themselves in a hotel for a fixed period after returning from abroad. The fixed period varies as per the state and local administration.