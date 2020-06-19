Pune: London returnee faces action for not following quarantine guidelines

A Pune resident who returned from London in May has been booked for not adhering to the quarantine guidelines.
As per a report published in Pune Mirror, the man came to India from London on May 16. However, despite having the knowledge about the guidelines he directly went to his house without informing authorities.
The accused was identified as Ashwinikumar Singh and he is a resident of Handewadi in Hadapsar.
The complaint against the man was lodged from the Handewadi Gram Panchayat for violating the institutional quarantine guidelines.
Loni Kalbhor Police booked the man under various sections of IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
As a protectionist measure against the COVID-19, for incoming international travelers, it is mandatory to follow institutional quarantine guidelines. As per rules, incoming international travelers have to be under institutional quarantine or quarantine themselves in a hotel for a fixed period after returning from abroad. The fixed period varies as per the state and local administration.
Meanwhile, India on Friday added 13,586 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, pushing the tally to 3,80,532, while the death toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
In some positive news, the number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark and stands at 2,04,710, while there are 1,63,248 total COVID-19 active cases, according to the updated official figure at 8 am. One patient had migrated.
"Thus, around 53.79 percent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.
The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners. India registered over 10,000 cases for the eighth day in a row. Of the 336 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 100 were in Maharashtra, 65 in Delhi, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 31 in Gujarat, 30 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 10 in Rajasthan, six in Jammu and Kashmir, five in Punjab, four each in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, three in Telangana, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Assam, Jharkhand, and Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
