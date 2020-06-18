Scroll's Supriya Sharma booked under SC/ST Act for reporting on hungry people in PM Modi's 'adopted village'

In the article, Supriya Sharma claimed that the people from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's adopted Domari village did not receive any food kits due to the lockdown enforced due to the pandemic and are still going hungry. “Hum logon ko koi kit nahi mila, lekhpal bant rahe the,” Pradhan Chote Lal Patel said. However, the Varanasi officials said they did everything they could to ensure no one went hungry, the report said.

The report mentioned a single mother of five and domestic help named Mala. She wasn't paid by her employers during the lockdown. The report quoted her saying, “We would sleep on chai and roti, sometimes not even that.”

Twitter rallied behind Sharma after the news broke. "This is extremely worrying. A fine reporter like Supriya Sharma harassed like this," said writer Rahul Pandita. "#PressFreedom is becoming extinct in India," wrote film director Onir.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: