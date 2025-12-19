Indore News: Ex-Law College Principal Exonerated In Fanaticism Case After Three Years | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Higher Education Department exonerated Dr Inamurrahman, the former principal of the Government New Law College in a three-year-old case stemming from allegations of promoting religious fanaticism at the institution. The department’s decision officially exonerated Dr Inamurrahman of all charges, concluding that there was no evidence to support the allegation made against him.

Dr Inamurrahman told media that the relief cannot make up for the immense mental anguish that he suffered due to baseless allegations.

The case dates back to December 1, 2022, when the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a massive protest at the college campus. Student leaders alleged that certain faculty members were promoting religious fundamentalism and extremism on campus, disrupting social harmony and goodwill, and misguiding students about government policies.

They further claimed that Dr Inamurrahman, in his capacity as principal, was shielding these faculty members. Amid the rising controversy, the Higher Education Department suspended Dr Inamurrahman on December 9, 2022, and initiated a formal departmental inquiry into his alleged negligence in maintaining campus discipline.

Now, three years later, an official order issued on December 8 has brought the inquiry to a close. The department stated that the investigation failed to produce sufficient evidence or witness testimony to uphold the allegations. Consequently, Dr Inamurrahman has been acquitted of all charges, and his period of suspension has been regularised as "duty period."

Dr Inamurrahman retired on May 31, 2024, while he was suspended.

Dr Inamurrahman told media, "Obviously, the decision to exonerate me in the departmental inquiry has been taken one and a half years after my retirement. This cannot compensate for the immense mental anguish I have suffered after being suspended on baseless allegations."

The former principal of the law college declined to comment in detail on the controversy that erupted at the institute three years ago.

"If I had returned to work after being cleared in the departmental inquiry before my retirement, I could have implemented the plans made for the welfare of the college students. I will always regret that I could not do so," he added.

Based on the ABVP complaint, police had registered a case against the ex-principal and others under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and other provisions. The Supreme Court quashed this FIR on May 14, 2024.