Indore News: City Corporators Visit Surat To Study Cleanliness And Development Models |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

A delegation of Indore Municipal Corporation corporators visited Surat in Gujarat on Friday to study the city’s successful cleanliness and development models. The delegation included Mayor-in-Council member Rajesh Udawat and several corporators, who paid a courtesy visit to Surat Mayor Devesh Mewani and Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agrawal.

During the interaction, the Indore delegation presented a civic magazine highlighting Indore’s development initiatives and offered a cloth bag as a symbol of cleanliness.

The team also shared details of Indore’s sanitation and urban development practices. The visit aimed to understand Surat’s innovations in cleanliness, water management and environmental protection. The corporators visited a 125 MLD sewage treatment plant, where treated water is purified to RO level and supplied to industries, generating annual revenue of over Rs 140 crore.

The delegation also visited Surat’s biodiversity park, developed on reclaimed slum land, and praised Surat’s innovative, people-centric development efforts, expressing intent to adopt similar models in Indore.

Construction Works Of Over ₹19 Crore Inaugurated In Indore |

Continuing its efforts to strengthen urban infrastructure and ensure smooth traffic movement, the Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday launched major road and culvert construction works worth over Rs 19 crore under the Special Central Assistance scheme.

The projects were inaugurated and the foundation stone was laid by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Ramesh Mendola.

Providing details, public works in-charge Rajendra Rathore said that road construction works costing Rs 16.76 crore were formally initiated in the Bhamori Plaza and Bhamori Square area.

The project includes construction of roads from Bhamori Square to MR-10 and from Rajshahi Garden to Hotel WOW. Once completed, these roads are expected to significantly improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion and ensure safer and faster movement for commuters.

Additionally, a culvert construction project near Bapat Square on the Meghdoot Service Road was also inaugurated. The proposed culvert, measuring 18 metres in length and 12 metres in width, will be built at a cost of over Rs 2.44 crore. This project aims to ease traffic bottlenecks and provide uninterrupted movement in the area.