Madhya Pradesh: 31 HS Students Of Archana Vidyapeeth Appear In Board Exam

Rajoda (Sardarpur): Thirty-one students of Archana Vidyapeeth on Friday wrote their high school Sanskrit paper following board’s nod. These students had to skip Hindi paper on February 5, owing to non-issuance of admit cards by the board.

Reason: The school was operating without MP board recognition. The board had already granted permission to 44 students of class XII to write the exams.

Before this, these students failed to appear in their first Hindi paper held on February 5 after the board did not issue their exam admit cards as the school operated without board affiliation. Preliminary investigation by local administration and education department officials revealed that the school was operating without board affiliation.

Following the revelations, administrative officials immediately swung into action and sought special permission from the board office in Bhopal for the future of students. The administration has already registered an FIR against school owner Girdharilal Madariya under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

However, it is yet to be ascertained as to how the school continued to operate and admit students even after its board affiliation ended in 2020. The department that claims of time-to-time inspection of private schools to ensure adherence to rules is yet to initiate action against its erring officials.