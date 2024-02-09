MP: 'Everything Is 'Played' In VVPAT Only,' Says Congress' Digvijaya Singh On EVMs Tampering Issue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has made a fresh allegation on the veracity and integrity of electronic voting machines (EVMs) claiming everything is 'played' in VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) only.

Singh wrote on X on Friday morning, "FLC (first level check) work of all the EVMs is currently being done in the district. The engineers open the ballot unit or control unit completely but not the VVPAT machine. When I requested to open it, they said that there are instructions from higher ups that it will not be opened. Everything is 'played' in VVPAT only." The Congress leader further shared another post on X raising questions over the responsibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and alleged that the ECI failied in its responsibility.

"The first responsibility of the Election Commission is that they should not delete any voter's name from the voter list without proof and should not add fake voters. The second responsibility is that my vote should be casted where I want and that every vote is counted fairly. The Election Commission has failed in both the responsibilities," he wrote.

If the impartiality of the Election Commission is being questioned in "Mother of Democracy", then what will be the impact on our image in the world, he added.

The Congress leader also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the upcoming Lok Sabha elections through ballot paper mode without EVMs.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you are so powerful and popular, then why are you afraid of voting through ballot paper? Accept the challenge and conduct the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through ballot paper without EVM. Pakistan has also left EVM and switched to ballot paper," Singh wrote.