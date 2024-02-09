MP: Two Days After Factory Blast, Aditya Singh Becomes Harda Collector; Abhinav Chokse Goes As SP

Vallabh Bhawan Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Thursday posted collector and SP to Harda district. A 2014-batch IAS officer Aditya Singh became the collector and aide-de-camp of Governor Abhinav Chokse the SP.

The collector of Chhindwara was also changed. Additional secretary of social justice department Shilendra Singh was posted as collector of Chhindwara.

The collector of Chhindwara Manoj Pushp was sent to the social justice department.

Additional commissioner of Bhopal, Shashank, was posted as aide-de-camp of the Governor.

After the explosion in a firecracker factory at Bairagarh in Harda district, the SP and the collector were removed.

Death toll reaches 12

Meanwhile the death toll in the firecracker factory blast reached 12 on Thursday as an unidentified body of a woman was found from the debris.

On Tuesday morning, a blast occurred in a firecracker factory in Harda in which 11 people died and around 200 got injured. After the incident, the district administration launched a drive against the firecracker factories.

SDM SK Parte told Free Press that a huge amount of debris from the factory and houses was scattered in around half a kilometre radius following the blast.