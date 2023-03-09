Madhya Pradesh: 30 kg silver recovered from well in Dewas

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Gujarat Crime Branch seized approximately 30 kilogrammes of silver from a well in the Tonkkala area of Dewas district on Wednesday.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that this well belongs to a BJP leader; however, the actual target of the Crime Branch is the Kanjar gang from Dewas district, which was recently involved in a 1400 kilogramme silver robbery worth Rs 3.9 crore in Surendranagar district of Gujarat.

So far, police seized about 100 kilogram silver from raids at different places in Dewas district, infamous for makeshifts of the notorious Kanjar gang.

After getting the tip-off about the whereabouts of those who are involved in the crime, the crime branch team has camped in Dewas district and the search and raids is going on in the district for the last 20 days. Earlier, 70 kg of silver was seized from three accused arrested from Pipalrawan area under Pipalrawan police station.

It is being told that here a couple was prepared to hide the booty by paying 10 per cent share. Altogether, out of 1400 kg of silver, the Gujarat Police has so far recovered around 100 kilograms of silver.

Tonk Kalan outpost in-charge Shubham Parihar said that we had received information that a truck full of silver was stolen from Gujarat in which the Kanjar gang was found involved.

“It was reported that the silver was lying near a well in the forest. After being informed, the Gujarat Police asked for force from here and we went with them to help. A sack of silver has been seized from a well in the forest, in which about 30 kilograms in weight,” Parihar said.