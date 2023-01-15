Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead, more than 40 injured as passenger bus overturns near Barwaha village in Khargone

Scenes from the accident spot | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As many as three passengers were killed and 43 were injured after a passenger bus moving from Khandwa to Indore met with an accident near Barwaha village of Khargone district on Sunday. The condition of seven people is said to be serious and they have been referred to Indore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to preliminary information, injured passengers quoted different reasons for the accident. Police informed that the bus belongs to Sharma Travels and was travelling from Khandwa to Indore when it met an accident between Baghphal and Manihar village, about 7 kilometres from Barwaha tehsil at around 11 am on Sunday morning.

The passengers injured in the bus accident have been admitted to a hospital in Barwah.

Chaos at the spot

Some of the eyewitnesses claimed that there was chaos on the spot after the accident. The screams of the injured passengers could be heard. Immediately after the accident, the people on the spot took charge and evacuated all the passengers from the damaged bus.

Passengers claimed that the driver was in an inebriated state and was driving the bus at high speed. While attempting to overtake a car moving ahead, the driver lost control of the bus and subsequently, it went off-road and overturned.

Two deceased yet to identified

The bus was 38 seater and was carrying 45 passengers at the time of the accident. Two men and one woman are among the dead passengers. Among them, Shravan, a resident of Chegaon Makhan, has been identified, while the identity of the remaining two deceased is yet to be ascertained.