Rs 66L stolen from 3 ATMs: Even after four days, cops yet to lay their hands on criminals in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly four days have passed since thieves made off with Rs 66 lakh by breaking of three ATMs – two in Gwalior and one in Morena – but the police have yet to lay their hands on the criminals.

The police said on Wednesday that a band of thieves had stolen money by breaking ATMs in Maharashtra where the thieves used a white car.

Police teams have been sent to Haryana and Rajasthan to track down the criminals. In the early hours of Wednesday, the thieves broke open three SBI ATMs and made off with Rs 66 lakh.

They suspect the hands of Mewati gang in the incidents and came to know that such an incident took place in Maharashtra on January 5.

The thieves used a white car which the police have come to know of while they were scanning the CCTV footage.

Additional superintendent of police, Rajesh Dandotia, said a police team had been sent to Haryana to track down the thieves.

