Madhya Pradesh: 2 Kids Dead, 4 Critically Injured As Car Overturns Near Sarangpur

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Two children were killed and four others were seriously injured in a tragic road accident on Thursday afternoon near Sarangpur, approximately 25 kilometres from Shajapur district headquarters. The incident occurred when a car travelling from Biaora towards Indore went out of control and overturned in a ditch near Mhow village.

According to reports, an 8-year-old child died instantly at the scene of the accident. Five other occupants of the car sustained injuries. The critically injured were promptly transported to Shajapur district hospital. Among them, a two-year-old girl, Nishika Sharma, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The remaining three injured individuals, identified as Dinesh Sharma, Pallavi Sharma, and Udika Sharma, received initial medical treatment at the district hospital. Due to the severity of their conditions, they were referred to a hospital in Indore for further specialised care.

The local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while the community mourns the loss of young lives. This incident highlights the urgent need for road safety measures and awareness to prevent such heartbreaking occurrences in the future.