 MP Shocker: Bus Conductor Drags Ailing Youth Out, Abandons Him To Die In Blazing Sun; Visuals Surface
The incident happened around 4 pm on Wednesday when an unconscious young man later identified as Rameshwar Aalam Banjara, a native of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh was found suffering in the sun at a petrol pump on the bypass.

Thursday, May 23, 2024
Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident that has left humanity shamed, negligence by a tourist bus conductor and hospital staff led to the death and mistreatment of a young man.

The incident happened around 4 pm on Wednesday when an unconscious young man later identified as Rameshwar Aalam Banjara, a native of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh was found suffering in the sun at the Sai petrol pump on the bypass after he was abandoned by a bus conductor on the roadside in the scorching heat.

Despite the petrol pump staff notifying the police, the young man succumbed before help arrived.

Upon reaching the scene, police shifted the deceased to Sailana Hospital in a private vehicle. However, the hospital staff, led by Block Medical Officer (BMO) Jitendra Raikwar, refused to keep the body in the mortuary, despite repeated police requests.

The body remained in the hospital premises for four hours until Sectional Officer Manish Jain intervened, finally placing it in the mortuary at 10:30 pm.

Later, senior officers arranged to shift the body to Ratlam Medical College around midnight, where it was safely stored and a post-mortem was conducted the following day. The body was subsequently handed over to the family for cremation in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident, captured on CCTV, revealed the callousness of the bus conductor, who abandoned the ailing young man on the roadside in the scorching heat. The general public and local media have condemned the hospital’s negligence and demanded accountability for those responsible, including the bus conductor and hospital staff.

When questioned, BMO Raikwar claimed the police had not provided the necessary documentation, a claim the police station in-charge refuted, stating they had submitted all required documents but faced communication barriers with the hospital staff.

This episode adds to the growing list of negligence cases at Sailana Hospital, sparking widespread outrage and calls for stringent action against the culprits. If the bus conductor had ensured the young man reached a hospital sooner, he might have survived.

