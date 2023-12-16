Madhya Pradesh: ₹2.79 Crore Earmarked For Nagda Municipal Council's Waste-to-energy Initiative

Representative image | Wikimedia

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Nagda Municipal Council is set to embark on a waste-to-energy project in collaboration with Ujjain Municipal Corporation, aiming to generate electricity from unused waste.

The project entails an expenditure of approximately Rs 2.79 crore, with contributions from the Central and State governments.

The initiative, operating on the trenching ground in Biriyakhedi village, will produce refuse-derived fuel (RDF) through machines. The generated electricity will be used in the Ujjain district.

The allocated Rs 2.79 crore will fund the installation of machines at the council's trenching ground. The Central government will contribute around Rs 92 lakh, the State will provide a similar amount, and the Council will allocate about Rs 95 lakh from its funds for the project.

RDF, a by-product of the waste-to-energy process, will be generated through machine-assisted procedures.

MP representative OP Gehlot emphasised the project's efficacy in addressing the city's waste issue. The collaboration with Ujjain Municipal Corporation further enhances the scope and impact of the initiative, contributing to the region's electricity needs.

Every day, Nagda produces 61 tonnes of garbage, with 21 tonnes being dry waste and 15.5 tonnes considered unusable. Adhering to the guidelines of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, urban bodies in the state are mandated to process solid waste effectively.

The Waste to Energy Project aligns with the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) for cities in Madhya Pradesh with populations exceeding 10 lakh, focusing on areas with substantial waste generation.

Under the project, Municipal Corporation Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, and Nagda Municipal Council are designated to establish a waste energy plant in Ujjain Municipal Body. This plant will process RDF, derived from the treatment of dry waste, as part of the Ujjain Cluster initiative. The RDF, classified as unusable waste, will be sent to Ujjain Municipal Corporation for appropriate disposal.