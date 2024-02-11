Madhya Pradesh: ₹2.61 Crore PF Scam Unearthed In NVDA, 17 Booked In Sanawad | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 48 workers of the Narmada Valley Development Authority's (NVDA) division No 21 in Morghadi village became the victims of a provident fund scam, masterminded by assistant class-3 employee Akhilesh Mandloi and computer operator Pritesh Rathore in Sanawad.

These trusted individuals misappropriated over Rs 2.61 crore from the employees' provident fund, transferring them to their accounts and those of their acquaintances. The scam, running from May 2018 to September 1, 2023, came to light after persistent demands for justice from the victims.

An FIR has been registered against 17 individuals, including Akhilesh and Pritesh, at Mandhata police station, with efforts underway to apprehend the culprits. The victims, left financially devastated, expressed their anguish. Devram Birla, a watchman, recounted how he was deceived, losing over Rs 5.73 lakh.

Amidst this turmoil, efforts for justice are underway. MLA Sachin Birla intervened, promising to raise the matter in the assembly and advocating for the affected employees. Former agriculture minister Sachin Yadav and local authorities were also approached, seeking resolution and accountability.

The community is reeling from this breach of trust, highlighting the urgent need for transparency and accountability in financial matters to prevent such tragedies in the future.