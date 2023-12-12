Madhya Pradesh: 25 Labourers Injured As Pick-Up Overturns | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): About 25 labourers were injured late Monday evening when a pick-up vehicle in which they were travelling overturned between Bawangaja and Pati villages of Barwani district. All the injured were immediately taken to Barwani District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The condition of one girl was said to be critical and she was referred to Indore. Doctors claimed that her hand was crushed under the vehicle.

According to the information, there were 35 to 40 people in the pickup vehicle. These people were returning from Lonsara village after their day's farm work.

The injured said that the driver lost control at the descent of Bherughat in Bawangaja, and the vehicle overturned on the roadside. During this, some people fell into the drain near the ghat.

Newly-elected Barwani MLA Rajan Mandloi and his supporters were returning from Budi village of Pati block. They stopped after seeing the accident.

Mandloi along with his supporters evacuated all the injured and admitted many of them to the district hospital in his vehicle. Meanwhile, other injured were admitted to the hospital with the help of an ambulance.